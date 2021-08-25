By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s was a good day for a good boy on Tuesday.READ MORE: Mayor Bill Peduto Introduces New 'Dark Sky' Lighting Ordinance In The City
The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police’s comfort dog, Zane, passed his AKC Canine Good Citizen test.READ MORE: Churchill To Continue Public Hearings On Possible Amazon Facility On Thursday
“The Canine Good Citizen Program is to test dogs for good manners,” said Officer Butch, Zone 4 Community Resource Officer and Zane’s handler. “The test has ten steps each dog must pass, which includes following specific commands, walking in crowds, interacting well with people and other dogs, and more.”
Due to the pandemic, Zane’s good citizen training had been put on hold for some time, but now having passed the test, he can start his work.MORE NEWS: Study: Pittsburgh Ranks 50th In The Country For Rental Prices
Zane is now qualified to test for his therapy dog certification.