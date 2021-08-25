By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting on Rhine Street in Pittsburgh's Spring Hill neighborhood.
Officials say the shooting happened Tuesday just before 9 p.m. in the 2100 block of Rhine Street outside the Three Rivers Manor Complex.

Police say two victims were found in an apartment on the lower level of the building. One man was shot in the leg and ribs. He is in serious condition. A second man was shot in the leg and had a graze wound to the head. He is in stable condition.
A woman was shot in the leg and arm. Police did not give an update on her condition.
All three victims are being treated at local hospitals.
There are no arrests at this time.