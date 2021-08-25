PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris of Rania’s Catering is making a delicious pound cake topped with fresh peaches and peach ice cream.
Pound Cake With Fresh Peaches And Peach Ice Cream
Ingredients
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 pound unsalted butter, softened at room temperature
- 2 cups sugar
- 8 eggs
- 1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract
- ½ cup lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons grated lemon
Garnish and service:
- Freshly sliced peaches
- Peach Ice Cream
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Grease a 12-cup non-stick Bundt pan or spray well with non-stick pan spray.
In a medium bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, and salt.
In a mixer fitted with a paddle attachment cream the butter. Add 2 cups of sugar and beat well. With the mixer running at low speed, add the eggs one at a time. Add the vanilla.
Working in alternating batches, and mixing after each addition, add the dry ingredients and ½ cup of the lemon juice to the butter mixture. Add in the grated lemon rind, Mix until just smooth.
Pour into the prepared pan and bake until raised in the center and a tester inserted into the center comes out dry and almost clean, about one hour.
When the cake is done, let cool in the pan 15 minutes (it will still be warm). Run a knife around the sides of the pan and release the cake to cool completely.
Serve with peach ice cream and freshly sliced peaches.
Yield: 16 servings