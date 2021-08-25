WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A Walmart worker in West Virginia has admitted to a federal charge related to the theft of $124,000 in gift cards over a five-month period.
Kenneth Werkau of Clarington, Ohio, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Wheeling to a wire fraud charge.READ MORE: Pennsylvania House State Government Committee Holding Redistricting Hearing
Prosecutors said Werkau stole and activated the gift cards from September 2019 through January 2020 while employed as an associate at a Walmart in Moundsville.READ MORE: Pennsylvania's Years-Long Opioid Disaster Declaration Ends
Werkau, 63, face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine at sentencing.MORE NEWS: Jewish Community Center Of Greater Pittsburgh Requiring COVID-19 Vaccines For Staff And Members
