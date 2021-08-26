BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Allegheny County Health Department, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health News, Local TV

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 266 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths.

READ MORE: Police Identify Butler Officer Stabbed Before Shooting, Killing Suspect

Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 176 are confirmed and 90 are probable cases.

READ MORE: Man Wanted For Allegedly Starting Fire That Destroyed Duplex, Injured 4 Firefighters

There have been 7,590 total hospitalizations and 108,318 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 2,059.

MORE NEWS: Republican Leaders Reject Gov. Tom Wolf's Call For Mandating Masks In Schools

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: