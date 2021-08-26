By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 266 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 176 are confirmed and 90 are probable cases.
There have been 7,590 total hospitalizations and 108,318 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,059.
