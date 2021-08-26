By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CANONSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A group of parents in the Canon-McMillan School District are taking legal action to get the school board to reverse the optional mask policy.READ MORE: Infectious Disease Physician Says Masking In Schools Is The Best Way To Keep Kids In Classroom
A group of parents whose children are in Canon-McMillan School District filed an injunction and will be filing a temporary restraining order to enjoin the school board from enforcing its mask-optional policy and to restore the plan “promising to follow the science.”READ MORE: Dozens Of Cats Removed From Greene County Home
In North Allegheny, a judge approved a temporary restraining order that reinstated a mask mandate for the district earlier this week.MORE NEWS: Family, Friends Say Goodbye To Washington County DA Eugene Vittone
According to the Wolf administration, 59 of the 474 school district plans submitted to the Department of Education mandated masks for this school year. Gov. Tom Wolf asked lawmakers to make masks mandatory in classrooms, but GOP leaders rejected his call.