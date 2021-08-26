PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Ethics Commission this morning cited Pittsburgh Public School Superintendent Anthony Hamlet with numerous violations of the state Ethics Code related to travel and expenses and demanded he pay thousands of dollars in reimbursements and fines.

In a 147-page report, the commission detailed multiple instances where Hamlet pocketed money owed to the district. They include:

Kept more than $6000 in honorariums paid to him on various trips.

Received and kept thousands of dollars in travel expense money reimbursements from conference hosts already paid by the school district.

Marked time spent out of the state and country on personal business as workdays instead of properly using vacation days.

Received thousands from the district for “unused” vacation days which he should have marked as used.

According to the report, Dr. Hamlet has accepted the findings and has agreed to pay $7,908 in reimbursements and fines to the school district, the Pittsburgh Promise, and the State Ethics Commission for receiving funds to which he was not entitled.

Dr. Hamlet is also required to return 14 vacation days, which total more than $12,000.

READ: The Full Pennsylvania Ethics Commission Report

The State Ethics Commission initiated its probe after KDKA reported Hamlet and his top administrators took an unauthorized trip to Cuba, paid for by a vendor seeking a new contract with the district.

It was a trip that included a stay at a hotel in Havana and snorkeling in caves. The commission investigators found Hamlet in violation of ethics statutes for accepting the trip and rejected Hamlet’s claim he believed the trip to be part of the vendor’s contract with the district at the time.

In another section, the commission also cited Hamlet for using his position as superintendent to be in line for honorarium payments from organizations such as ERDI, a company which we reported arranges meetings between paid educators like Hamlet and the developers of educational programs.

Hamlet went to three ERDI conferences and was paid $2000 for each one.

The commission said that money should have gone to the district; however, Hamlet kept it for himself as he did with honoraria from other organizations.

The report also cites numerous trips taken by Superintendent Hamlet, where he charged lodging and airfare on his district credit card and was reimbursed for the same expenses by his hosts.

The report says instead of reimbursing the district Hamlet kept the money.

According to the report, Hamlet kept thousands of dollars which rightfully should have been reimbursed to the district.

In other sections of the report, the State Ethics Commission cites Hamlet for spending several days out of state and out of the country on personal businesses, but not marking the days as vacation.

At year’s end, Hamlet cashed in “unused” vacation days which the commission says were actually used. Here again, the report states this resulted in Hamlet collecting thousands from the district to which he was not entitled.

The commission meets next week to approve the findings, violations, and fines.

Dr. Hamlet is expected to hold a news conference at 10:00 a.m., which we will carry live on CBSN Pittsburgh.