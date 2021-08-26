By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Fans going to see Harry Styles at PPG Paints Arena will be required to prove they’re vaccinated or show a negative COVID-19 test.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Health Department Reports 3,333 New Cases, 27 Additional Deaths
“Please know our band and crew will be taking every possible precaution to protect each other so we can bring the show to everyone who wants to attend and we ask you to do the same,” said a statement posted to Facebook.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 266 New Cases
Styles is slated to come to Pittsburgh on Oct. 14. The show is sold out.
Fans will be required to show either proof of full COVID-19 vaccinations or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours before entry. Fans will also be required to wear a mask.MORE NEWS: Pennsylvania Schools Making Plans To Spend Billions In Federal COVID-19 Relief
Styles joins other artists coming to Pittsburgh like Maroon 5, the Dave Matthews Band and Jason Isbell requiring vaccines. Some venues like Stage AE are also implementing similar vaccine-or-test policies.