PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning!
It will be another scorcher out there with highs near 90 again today.
Pittsburgh did officially hit 90 yesterday along with several other spots like Butler and Beaver, with the heat index again hitting the lower to mid-90s by late afternoon.
Mostly sunny skies will be the norm but a round of scattered showers and storms could pop up again late this afternoon.
The heat sticks around through the weekend though highs will be a touch less scorching in the upper 80s tomorrow through Sunday.
Today will be mostly sunny with a stray shower or storm with a high of 90 degrees and tonight, it will be partly cloudy with a low of 70 degrees.
Friday is looking similar with mostly sunny conditions and a stray shower or storm possible, with a high of 88 degrees.
