By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — The KISS concert Thursday night at The Pavilion at Star Lake has been postponed, according to a statement on the band’s website.

Tonight's #KISS show at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA is unfortunately postponed due to Paul Stanley testing positive for COVID. More information about show dates will be made available ASAP. Everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/5UBvXmfWCY — KISS (@kiss) August 26, 2021

In a post on Twitter, the band said Paul Stanley has tested positive for COVID-19. The statement goes on to say that more information will be available soon about future show dates.

“Everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated. The band and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows. The tour also has a COVID safety protocol officer on staff full-time that is ensuring everyone is closely following all CDC guidelines,” the band said.

Stanley took to Twitter after the news to post a statement.

“PEOPLE!!! I am fine! I am not in ICU! My heart allows me to do 26 miles a day on my bike! I don’t know where this came from but it’s absolute nonsense.”

PEOPLE!!! I am fine! I am not in ICU! My heart allows me to do 26 miles a day on my bike! I don’t know where this came from but it’s absolute nonsense. — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) August 26, 2021

The Pavilion at Star Lake’s Facebook page said the show was set to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Earlier on Thursday, KISS’ official Twitter account posted about tonight’s show.

“BURGETTSTOWN, PA! Tonight’s YOUR Night! We are BRINGIN’ it! SO GET CRAZY!!!”

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.