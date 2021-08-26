By: KDKA-TV News Staff

KISKI TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – On Tuesday, police arrested 47-year-old Lisa Culp, who had been wanted on an arrest warrant for failing to appear at a sentencing hearing.

Culp had previously pled guilty to felony charges of endangering the welfare of a child when she burned her infant grandchild with a cigarette.

Police received a tip that Culp was hiding at a home on State Route 56 in Kiski Township.

Once they arrived, they found a number of people inside the home, including the small child that Culp had burned with a cigarette.

Officers searched the home and found Culp hiding in a closet. She resisted arrest and was eventually taken into custody.

Police also learned that one of the other people in the home, Travis Wolfe, also had an outstanding warrant in Washington Township, and was also taken into custody.

Three others inside the home, Brooke Wright, Kodie Wright, and Leighanne Wright were all charged with a felony count of hindering apprehension of a fugitive. They were released on $10,000 unsecured bond and will have a preliminary hearing on September 1.

Culp is currently lodged at the Armstrong County Jail to be sentenced on her guilty plea of endangering the welfare of a child. She is also now charged for resisting arrest and flight to avoid apprehension.