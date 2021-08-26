By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MATHER, Pa (KDKA) – Dozens of cats were removed from a home in Greene County Thursday.
Carriers full of cats were taken from the garage of the house in Mather.
A humane officer said they were still counting the cats and said there could be as many as 100.
“It’s not good for anybody we are being held hostage in our own houses during the summer. it’s worse than horse barns at the fairgrounds and it’s hard for people to understand that. it was hard for me to get people to believe it’s this bad,” said neighbor Deneen Rhodes.
Teddy Bear Care is an entirely foster-based rescue in Carmichaels.
“The number is 724-998-6491 and give us a holler. With us being a small rescue we don’t have the finances to be able to say we can do this. So we’re gonna need help from the community so we can get these cats vetted and put into a good home,” said Greene County Humane Officer Robin Leighty.