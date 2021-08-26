BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Carrington Court, House Fire, Local TV, Monroeville, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) – One woman was taken to the hospital following a house fire in Monroeville early on Thursday morning.

READ MORE: North Allegheny School Board Meeting Adjourned Because Some Parents Wouldn't Wear Masks

The fire started at a home on Carrington Court just after 3:00 a.m. this morning.

It did not take long for crews to get the fire under control.

READ MORE: Back To School And Weekend Events Could Spark Another Surge Of COVID-19 Cases

However, the woman was taken to the hospital after the fire.

Her condition was not made available.

MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures Remain High, Showers And Storms Possible Once Again

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details