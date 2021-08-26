By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MONROEVILLE (KDKA) – One woman was taken to the hospital following a house fire in Monroeville early on Thursday morning.
The fire started at a home on Carrington Court just after 3:00 a.m. this morning.
It did not take long for crews to get the fire under control.
However, the woman was taken to the hospital after the fire.
Her condition was not made available.
