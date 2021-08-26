By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Public Schools will reimburse mileage for families driving their kids to school and are asking them to release their seats.
The district announced on Thursday that the board of directors approved the reimbursement for eligible families. The rate is $10 per day roundtrip for less than 12 miles or $20 per day roundtrip for less than 24 miles.
The reimbursement comes as the district continues to battle a transportation shortage. Not having enough bus drivers was one of the reasons the district pushed back its start week.
The district says bus passes will be given to families who can give up their kid’s yellow bus seat but don’t have a car or driver’s license.
Parents or guardians are required to provide a valid driver's license, car registration and insurance documentation with each monthly reimbursement request. Families who can drive their kids can release their seats online.
The district says it anticipates transporting more than 17,000 students every day during the 2021-22 school year.