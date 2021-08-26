BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Public Safety were telling pedestrians and motorists to avoid the area.
Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Suspicious Package, UPMC Presbyterian, UPMC Presbyterian Hospital

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police have given the all-clear after reports of a suspicious package in a parking garage at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

Officials said there was a bag and something was beeping inside, but the contents were no danger to the public.

Previously, Pittsburgh Public Safety told pedestrians and motorists to avoid the area. The roads have been reopened.

(Photo Credit: Jessica Guay/KDKA)