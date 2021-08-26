By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police have given the all-clear after reports of a suspicious package in a parking garage at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.
Officials said there was a bag and something was beeping inside, but the contents were no danger to the public.
UPDATE:
The Bomb Squad has determined the contents of the package to be benign and no danger to the public.
https://t.co/SeiwPHrs0a
— Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) August 27, 2021
Previously, Pittsburgh Public Safety told pedestrians and motorists to avoid the area. The roads have been reopened.
#UPDATE Everything is all clear. Police said it was a bag and something was beeping inside, but it ended up being nothing concerning. No need to avoid the area near this parking garage attached to UPMC Presby. @KDKA
— Jessica Guay (@JessicaGuayTV) August 27, 2021