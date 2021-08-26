By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two big changes will be coming to the South Side.READ MORE: 'The City That Raised Me:' Pittsburgh Native Billy Porter Thrilled To Film New Movie In His Hometown
First, the city’s modified traffic pilot plan will be put back into effect following a partial building collapse a couple of weeks ago.
This means starting at 9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, E. Carson Street will change over to a one-way road outbound, between South 10th and 18th streets.READ MORE: 'Robbed, Scammed, Bamboozled:' Taco Festival In Washington Leaves Sour Taste In The Mouths Of Those In Attendance
Parking also will not be allowed in that area starting at 8:00 p.m.
Next, the city could soon be charging people to park on the South Side on Sundays.
City Council voted for the change that could allow parking meter enforcement on Sundays.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Man Part Of Times Square 'National Down Syndrome Society' Presentation
However, there’s no timetable for when it could begin.