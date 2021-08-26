BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two big changes will be coming to the South Side.

First, the city’s modified traffic pilot plan will be put back into effect following a partial building collapse a couple of weeks ago.

This means starting at 9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, E. Carson Street will change over to a one-way road outbound, between South 10th and 18th streets.

Parking also will not be allowed in that area starting at 8:00 p.m.

Next, the city could soon be charging people to park on the South Side on Sundays.

City Council voted for the change that could allow parking meter enforcement on Sundays.

However, there’s no timetable for when it could begin.