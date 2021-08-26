BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department is keeping track of which areas of the county have the lowest vaccination rates.

Places such as Duquesne, Manchester, and McKeesport are highlighted among those with low vaccination rates.

However, in Allegheny County, Braddock has the fewest number of vaccinations.

A full report of vaccinations in the county can be found on the health department’s website by following this link.