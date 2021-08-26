By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department is keeping track of which areas of the county have the lowest vaccination rates.
Places such as Duquesne, Manchester, and McKeesport are highlighted among those with low vaccination rates.
However, in Allegheny County, Braddock has the fewest number of vaccinations.
A full report of vaccinations in the county can be found on the health department’s website by following this link.