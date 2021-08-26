By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – Friends and family said goodbye to Washington County District Attorney Eugene Vittone Thursday morning.
The longtime public servant passed away over the weekend following a battle with lung cancer.
A funeral took place at the Immaculate Conception Church in Washington.
Vittone had been the district attorney since 2012 when he was elected to the office of district attorney after 12 years of serving as the assistant district attorney. Prior to working as an attorney, Vittone was an EMT.
The family requests that instead of flowers, donations be made to Pet Search or to Ambulance and Chair EMS for a scholarship for EMS training.