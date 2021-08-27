BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

KITTANNING, Pa. (KDKA) – A 17-year-old boy was killed in a crash in Armstrong County Thursday afternoon.

The coroner says Brandon Michael Becket from McGrann was traveling north on Route 66 when he veered off the road and hit an embankment around 2:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and chest.

He wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, the coroner says, and speed is considered to be a factor.