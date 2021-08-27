By: KDKA-TV News Staff
KITTANNING, Pa. (KDKA) – A 17-year-old boy was killed in a crash in Armstrong County Thursday afternoon.READ MORE: Scammers Targeting Registered Sex Offenders
The coroner says Brandon Michael Becket from McGrann was traveling north on Route 66 when he veered off the road and hit an embankment around 2:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Health Department Reports 3,509 New Cases, 22 Additional Deaths
The cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and chest.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Health Department Reports 271 New Cases, 1 Additional Death
He wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, the coroner says, and speed is considered to be a factor.