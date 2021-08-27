BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 271 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 201 are confirmed and 70 are probable cases.

There have been 7,598 total hospitalizations and 108,589 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 2,060.

