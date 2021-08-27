By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The City of Pittsburgh is now hiring.
Thanks to funds from the American Rescue Plan, the city will be able to fill vacant jobs that have been frozen since last May.
Mayor Bill Peduto says federal funding will restore jobs that had been cut from the city’s budget.
Those positions include recreation leaders, crossing guards, code inspectors, HVAC technicians, and project managers.
The city says more than 100 positions will be going up on the jobs website over the next few weeks.