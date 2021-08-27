BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
Filed Under:Andrew McCutchen, Local TV, MLB, Pittsburgh Pirates

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Former Pittsburgh Pirate Andrew McCutchen’s wife Maria says baby number three is on the way.

She posted the announcement on Instagram, saying the baby is expected in mid-October.

The couple already has two children, Armani and Steel.