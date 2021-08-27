By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Former Pittsburgh Pirate Andrew McCutchen's wife Maria says baby number three is on the way.
She posted the announcement on Instagram, saying the baby is expected in mid-October.
View this post on Instagram
The couple already has two children, Armani and Steel.