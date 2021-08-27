By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BUTLER (KDKA) – If you’re looking for some weekend fun, the Butler Italian Festival kicks off today to celebrate all things Italian.READ MORE: Kennywood Announces New 'Phantom Fall Fest' For This October
The Butler Italian Festival will take over Main Street between Cunningham and Brady streets.
Italian food, drink, and entertainment will all be available.READ MORE: Community Support Strong For Officer Michael Sulerud, Butler Police Chief Says
Included in the entertainment is retired KDKA’s personality, Paul Martino!
Martino will take the stage tonight at 7:30.MORE NEWS: City Of Pittsburgh Using Funds From American Rescue Plan To Fill More Than 100 Jobs
You can get the full rundown on the Butler Italian Festival on their website.