By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) – A man is being charged with raping at least one child under the age of 12.
When police tried to arrest Stephen Karenbauer at his home in New Castle on Wednesday, they say he shot himself in the face with a shotgun.
He survived the blast.
Police now say they’re investigating if there are other victims.