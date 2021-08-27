BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Shuman Juvenile Detention Center

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County District Attorney has responded to the imminent closure of the Shuman Juvenile Detention Center.

District Attorney Stephen Zappala says his office wasn’t advised or consulted on the implications of the closure.

Zappala’s full statement is below.

“We have been aware of management issues regarding the Shuman Center for quite some time.

It’s obvious when you’re operating under a provisional license that there are ongoing matters that are not being addressed or corrected.

Not having been advised or consulted on the legal implications of the proposed Shuman Center closure, it’s necessary to make appropriate inquiries into considerations that touch or concern the constitution.

It is especially troublesome when the operation of the center has been described as involving “gross incompetence, negligence and misconduct” as characterized by the state Department of Human Services.”

RELATED STORIES:

  • Shuman Juvenile Detention Facility’s Provisional License Being Revoked
  • Shuman Juvenile Detention Center Will Close In September
  • Shuman Juvenile Detention Center Workers Plead With Allegheny County To Keep Facility Open

    • His office is now looking into the center’s condition and whether or not anyone’s constitutional rights had been violated.

    Shuman is expected to close next month.

    For now, the union that represents the employees at the center is urging the county to appeal the state’s order to close the center.