By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department has posted consumer alerts for two businesses.
One was posted for Gooski's in Polish Hill Thursday and another for McKnight Kitchen in Ross Township on Wednesday.
The Health Department says Gooski’s had multiple violations, including evidence of smoking in the kitchen and mold found in multiple places.
There were also several violations at McKnight Kitchen like the improper cold holding of food and inadequate refrigeration.
When the consumer alerts are removed, the Health Department’s website will be updated.