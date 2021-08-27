By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The terror at the Kabul airport on Thursday brought back memories for local veterans of the Afghanistan War, including Republican Senate candidate Sean Parnell, who led a platoon in Afghanistan.

“After having been at war in Afghanistan for twenty years, I am a firm believer that it was time to start coming home,” he said. “I would not have withdrawn our troops in May or September. I would have withdrawn our troops in the middle of the winter when the Taliban aren’t fighting.”

Democratic Congressman Conor Lamb tweeted his condolences and called for a focus on getting everyone out safely.

“Crushed by the loss of fellow Marines today in Afghanistan. Marines are the first to fight, & they exemplified that commitment — staying in a war zone, determined to succeed in their mission. I offer my deepest condolences to their loved ones & family at home & in the Corps,” he tweeted.

Lamb went on to say that there are a lot of questions that need to be answered about how the evacuation has unfolded and what comes next.

Right now, though, he said there must be a laser focus on doing “whatever it takes to get all of our people to safety.”