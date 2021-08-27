By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A judge in Washington County just ruled over a complaint filed over the mask mandate in Peters Township schools.
The judge denied the temporary injunction requested by parents who are against the mandate. Therefore, the decision by the school board requiring masks for everyone in all district buildings stands.
HAPPENING NOW: @PetersTwp parents and their attorneys are preparing to meet with a judge for a hearing inside the @PAWashingtonCo courthouse regarding masking in the district. Their attorneys are arguing whether or not a district has the authority to mandate mask wearing. pic.twitter.com/T6yBRjSb98
— Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) August 27, 2021
Parents in other districts like North Allegheny and Canon-McMillan.
According to the Wolf administration, just 59 out of 474 school district plans submitted to the Education Department at the end of July were mandating masks for the school year.