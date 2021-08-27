BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Back To Schools, Local TV, Mask Mandate, Mask Mandates, Peters Township School District

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A judge in Washington County just ruled over a complaint filed over the mask mandate in Peters Township schools.

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Health Department Reports 3,509 New Cases, 22 Additional Deaths

The judge denied the temporary injunction requested by parents who are against the mandate. Therefore, the decision by the school board requiring masks for everyone in all district buildings stands.

Parents in other districts like North Allegheny and Canon-McMillan.

MORE NEWS: Allegheny County Seeking Poll Workers For Municipal Election

According to the Wolf administration, just 59 out of 474 school district plans submitted to the Education Department at the end of July were mandating masks for the school year.