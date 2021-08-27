By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh Police officer was taken to the hospital after his motorcycle was clipped by a passing vehicle on the South Side.
Police say officers were called to East Carson Street at S. 18th Street around 11:15 p.m. Thursday for a Pittsburgh Police motorcycle unit hit by a car.
The officer reported experiencing some back pain and was evaluated by EMS. He was then taken to the hospital for further evaluation.
The driver of the car was detained at the scene and taken to undergo sobriety testing. There was no word on any possible charges.
The Collision Investigation Unit was called in to investigate.