PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning!
Friday starts off with clear skies plus warm and muggy conditions across the region.READ MORE: Community Support Strong For Officer Michael Sulerud, Butler Police Chief Says
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
We’ll see some sunshine mixing with a few clouds here and there through the day and a chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms popping up again this afternoon and early evening.READ MORE: City Of Pittsburgh Using Funds From American Rescue Plan To Fill More Than 100 Jobs
Keep the umbrella handy or take a poncho if you are heading out to the first night of high school football tonight just in case.
Highs today will reach the mid to upper 80s in some spots (still about 5-7 degrees warmer than normal) and will be in the upper 80s through the weekend.
The pattern remains active for scattered showers and storms through early next week but moisture from Tropical Storm Ida (which will likely make landfall along the US Gulf Coast over the weekend) may head our way early to mid-week before much cooler temperatures arrive.MORE NEWS: Blackhawk High School Coach Heading To Afghanistan To Help With Evacuations
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.