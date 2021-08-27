BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
Law enforcement says the vaccines were going to be sent as aid to another country.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MONONGALIA COUNTY (KDKA) — A tractor-trailer carrying Moderna COVID-19 vaccines crashed into a concrete barrier and went over an embankment in West Virginia.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened Friday at approximately 1:44 a.m. at the 144-mile marker on Interstate 79 northbound.

Law enforcement says the driver of the vehicle lost control and crashed. The tractor-trailer went 30 feet over the embankment and rolled on its side.

The driver, law enforcement says, was trapped inside and had to be extricated. The driver was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Officials temporarily closed the highway, and hazmat responded because oil and anti-freeze were leaking into a stream.

