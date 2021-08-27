By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — One person was shot in Washington County on Friday night.
Crime scene tape behind the Jimmy John’s along Manifold Rd. off of Washington Rd.
South Strabane Twp. Washington County
911 confirms a man was shot.
— Jennifer Borrasso (@JenBorrasso) August 28, 2021
There is an active scene on Manifold Road behind the Jimmy John’s in South Strabane Township. There is crime scene tape behind the business.
Officials say a man was shot. Police are investigating.
