By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The old Kaufmann’s building downtown is getting a new tenant.READ MORE: 'Peace Pittsburgh' Mural In Oakland Promotes Ending Gun Violence
Lubert-Adler Partners LP said it signed Burlington stores to a long-term lease.READ MORE: Elk Viewing Tours Return To Southern West Virginia
It is expected to occupy 50,000 square feet of space at the corner of Smithfield Street and Fifth Avenue.
Construction of the store is expected to begin as soon as permits are secured.MORE NEWS: Man Arrested, Facing Charges After Allegedly Leading Police On Chase In South Side
Target is currently building out its space on the first floor of the building and is slated to open in the spring.