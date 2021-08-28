By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CLARION COUNTY (KDKA) – PennDOT has announced that two roads in Clarion County are closed due to flooding.
State Route 338 is closed in both directions from the intersection of Ritts Station Road and Strawberry Farm Road to the intersection of Blairs Corners Road in Beaver Township.
Also closed in both directions is State Route 38 from the intersection of Master Road in Richland Township to the intersection of State Route 208 in Salem Township.
PennDOT says both roads are expected to remain closed into tomorrow.
