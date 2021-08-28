By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An incident in Pittsburgh's Oakwood neighborhood has been resolved peacefully after intervention from Pittsburgh Police and SWAT.
Police were called to the residence on the 90 block of Baldwick Road for a domestic incident around 12:45 p.m. Saturday.
A man who was wanted on a Protection from Abuse (PFA) violation was inside the home with two children.
Police say after he refused to come out of the residence, the SWAT team was called to the scene.
The man reportedly surrendered peacefully to authorities within the hour.