OAKLAND (KDKA) — A new mural is in the works in Oakland, and it comes with a message to end gun violence.
International artist Kyle Holbrook is working on Peace Pittsburgh at the corner of Joncaire and South Bouquet Streets.
Moving Lives of Kids sponsored the project, which is part of a National Stop Gun Violence Mural Tour going to all 50 states.
The mural is done in orange, which is the color for gun violence awareness.
"I grew up in Pittsburgh and lost so many friends, so [with] this one, I wanted to make it large, bright and bold in the heart of Oakland in the gun violence orange to draw attention to it," Holbrook said.
Holbrook said he hopes young people from all across the city will come to take selfies with the mural and share them on social media to help spread the message even further.