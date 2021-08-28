PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Even in the rain today, you have noticed that Downtown Pittsburgh was a little busy on Saturday afternoon.

You may have even heard music playing.

Despite the weather, the show must go on, and live music was brought downtown.

It was rock, reggae, and relief being delivered to restaurants and their workers who have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Restaurants are the cornerstones of our communities,” said Lucas Piatt of the Piatt Family Foundation. “They’re what makes our neighborhoods special and unique and Pittsburgh has had such a wonderful restaurant renaissance over the years, we’ve got to bring that back and keep that rolling.”

He said the Piatt Family Foundation also wants to help reforge downtown and fight food scarcity.

“It’s also going to take care of food insecurity that happens here like food waste,” he said. “It’s unbelievable to think 40 percent of our food gets wasted here in the US.”

So, rain or shine, the fight for a good cause continued with music and festivities highlighting the way.

Piatt said this is the fourth year of the festival and each year, they look for a new group to give the benefits to.