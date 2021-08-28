BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tommy Edman hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs, Paul Goldschmidt had three hits and the St. Louis Cardinals edged the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3.

J.A. Happ improved to 3-0 with a 2.22 ERA in five starts with the Cardinals since being acquired from Minnesota at the trade deadline.

Alex Reyes worked around a leadoff single in the ninth to earn his 29th save.

Jacob Stallings had three hits for Pittsburgh.

