PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tommy Edman hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs, Paul Goldschmidt had three hits and the St. Louis Cardinals edged the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3.
J.A. Happ improved to 3-0 with a 2.22 ERA in five starts with the Cardinals since being acquired from Minnesota at the trade deadline.READ MORE: Ohio Native Among 13 American Military Members Killed In Afghanistan
Alex Reyes worked around a leadoff single in the ninth to earn his 29th save.READ MORE: Monessen Council Votes To Move City Hall Due To Mold Issues
Jacob Stallings had three hits for Pittsburgh.MORE NEWS: 1 Person Shot In Washington County
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)