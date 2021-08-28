By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A body was found in Ross Township Friday afternoon.
Police say a young woman’s body was found in the area of 6th Avenue in the Laurel Gardens neighborhood.
The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Lauren Trapuzzano of Coraopolis.
The call came into police around 2 p.m. Friday.
Neighbors KDKA’s Royce Jones talked to said they’re on edge waiting for more details.
The cause of death is still under investigation.
This article was first published at 4:08 p.m. on August 27, 2021.