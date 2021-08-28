BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
Her name was Lauren Trapuzzano, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner.By Royce Jones
Filed Under:Body Found, Local TV, Ross Township, Royce Jones

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A body was found in Ross Township Friday afternoon.

Police say a young woman’s body was found in the area of 6th Avenue in the Laurel Gardens neighborhood.

The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Lauren Trapuzzano of Coraopolis.

The call came into police around 2 p.m. Friday.

Neighbors KDKA’s Royce Jones talked to said they’re on edge waiting for more details.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

This article was first published at 4:08 p.m. on August 27, 2021.