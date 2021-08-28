BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
The cinema is partnering with the Strip District Terminal for a second year.
Filed Under:Local News, Local TV, Row House Cinema, Strip District

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

STRIP DISTRICT (KDKA) — Row House Cinema is once again partnering with the Strip District Terminal to offer the drive-in movie experience this October.

The movies will be shown on Fridays and Saturdays in a parking lot at the corner of 21st and Smallman Street, with admission beginning around 6:30 p.m.

The films will start around 8 p.m.

The cost per car is $34.50.

The film schedule includes movies such as E.T. and well-known Halloween flicks, including Hocus Pocus and Beetlejuice.

The cinema says this is the second year that they are putting on this series of events.

More information about the drive-in events and a full schedule can be found here.