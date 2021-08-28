By: KDKA-TV News Staff
STRIP DISTRICT (KDKA) — Row House Cinema is once again partnering with the Strip District Terminal to offer the drive-in movie experience this October.
The movies will be shown on Fridays and Saturdays in a parking lot at the corner of 21st and Smallman Street, with admission beginning around 6:30 p.m.
The films will start around 8 p.m.
The cost per car is $34.50.
The film schedule includes movies such as E.T. and well-known Halloween flicks, including Hocus Pocus and Beetlejuice.
The cinema says this is the second year that they are putting on this series of events.
More information about the drive-in events and a full schedule can be found here.