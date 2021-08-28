By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers announced nine cuts as they are preparing to get down to the mandatory 53-man roster limit.READ MORE: Missing And Endangered 33-Year-Old Man Markus Conroy Found Safe
The team released tight end Marcus Baugh, running back Tony Brooks-James, cornerback Shakur Brown, defensive tackle TJ Carter, wide receiver Anthony Johnson, cornerback Lafayette Pitts, offensive guard Malcolm Pridgeon, wide receiver Mathew Sexton, and safety Lamont Wade.READ MORE: Body Of 21-Year-Old Woman Found, Identified In Ross Township
Teams in the NFL must be at mandatory 53-man roster limit by 4:00 p.m. on August 31.MORE NEWS: Navy Corpsman Maxton W. Soviak Of Ohio One Of 13 Service Members Killed In Kabul Attack
The Steelers will be able to sign a total of 16 players to the practice squad on September 1.