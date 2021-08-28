By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After the Steelers lost their final preseason game to the Carolina Panthers, head coach Mike Tomlin was not pleased with the team's performance.
The Steelers struggled to put points on the board, falling 34-9 in Charlotte on Friday night.
Tomlin said he was disappointed in the team's performance, calling it a "junior varsity performance."
“I’m appreciative of their efforts not only tonight, but throughout this process. Now we begin the decision-making time. I’m sure we’ll get started with that when we get back..” Tomlin said.
"Based on the performance that happened in the stadium, we're disappointed. But there will be disappointments in ball and in life," Tomlin added.
The Steelers will start the regular season in Buffalo to face the Bills on Sunday, September 12 at 1:00 p.m.