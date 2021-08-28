By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Number 90 is number 9.
The NFL Network releases a top 100 list of players each season, as voted on by the players, and this year TJ Watt finds himself ranked at number 9.
Last season, Watt led the NFL in sacks with 15, 41 quarterback hits, and 23 tackles for a loss.
He was also voted the Steelers’ team MVP, first-team AP All-Pro, elected to the Pro Bowl, and was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Year.
With his ranking, TJ and his brother JJ now have become the first siblings in the history of the list to be ranked in the top 10. JJ was ranked number on in 2015.
The Steelers also had two other players on the list, with Minkah Fitzpatrick at 52 and Cam Heyward at 57.