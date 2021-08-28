BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
Police say they do not believe the public to be in any danger related to this incident.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — A 20-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the stomach in Washington County on Friday night.

The victim was conscious and aware, police say, when he was transported from the scene.

There was an active scene on Manifold Road behind the Jimmy John’s in South Strabane Township on Friday.

(Photo Credit: Jennifer Borrasso/KDKA)

Officers originally detained a 22-year-old man for questioning and later released him.

Police say they are not searching for any shooting suspect and do not believe the public is in any danger.

Police are continuing their investigation.

This article was first published at 10:38 p.m. on August 27, 2021.