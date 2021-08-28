By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — A 20-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the stomach in Washington County on Friday night.READ MORE: Fire, Water Rescue Crews Reportedly Searching For Older Man On Yough Lake In Somerset County
Crime scene tape behind the Jimmy John’s along Manifold Rd. off of Washington Rd.
South Strabane Twp. Washington County
911 confirms a man was shot.
KDKA-TV | CBS Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/0soM4CjzMp
— Jennifer Borrasso (@JenBorrasso) August 28, 2021
The victim was conscious and aware, police say, when he was transported from the scene.READ MORE: Row House Cinema To Show Drive-In Movies In Strip District This October
There was an active scene on Manifold Road behind the Jimmy John’s in South Strabane Township on Friday.
Officers originally detained a 22-year-old man for questioning and later released him.
Police say they are not searching for any shooting suspect and do not believe the public is in any danger.
Police are continuing their investigation.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Hot, Humid Conditions Continue
This article was first published at 10:38 p.m. on August 27, 2021.