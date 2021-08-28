By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SOMERSET COUNTY (KDKA) — Multiple fire and water rescue crews are at Yough Lake in Somerset County reportedly searching for an older man who ended up in the lake, according to dispatchers.READ MORE: 911th Airlift Wing Helping Evacuation Efforts In Afghanistan
Somerset County dispatchers told KDKA that the search began Friday evening and resumed around 9 a.m. Saturday morning.READ MORE: Police Investigating After Man Shot In The Stomach In Washington Co.
They say that the man had been on a boat on the lake.
The man is currently unidentified.MORE NEWS: Row House Cinema To Show Drive-In Movies In Strip District This October
Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.