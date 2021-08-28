BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
Dispatch says crews started the search last night.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SOMERSET COUNTY (KDKA) — Multiple fire and water rescue crews are at Yough Lake in Somerset County reportedly searching for an older man who ended up in the lake, according to dispatchers.

Somerset County dispatchers told KDKA that the search began Friday evening and resumed around 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

They say that the man had been on a boat on the lake.

The man is currently unidentified.

Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.