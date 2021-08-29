By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — While most kids are already hitting the books back in school, local organizations want to make sure they’re starting the year strong with the proper supplies.
KeyBank teamed up with Communities In Schools of Pittsburgh Allegheny County to hold a back to school supply giveaway on the North Side on Saturday.
Kids were set up with backpacks full of school supplies and basic hygiene and clothing items.
Event organizers say school supplies will be sent to stock resource rooms at local schools.
“Kids will have supplies when they need them throughout the school year, and that’s the name of the game. We want them to start school with everything they need, but we know things happen and they’ll need more throughout the year,” said Bridget Clement, Executive Director of CISPAC.
Clement says that events like these help around 5,000 local kids every year.