By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Enhanced unemployment benefits are set to expire soon.
Federal benefits such as the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program will end in Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 5.
This means no extra payments will be paid out after September 4.
Other programs set to end include Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, and Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation.
For a full breakdown of the benefits set to expire and what you can do if you still require assistance, head to this link.