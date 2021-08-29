By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON D.C. (KDKA) — The USDA has a recall alert out for tens of thousands of pounds of uncured antipasto meat products.
Around 862,000 pounds of Italian meat could potentially be contaminated with salmonella.
Fratelli Beretta is saying the recall includes its 24-ounce trays of uncured Italian-style meats.
The USDA provided this description of the affected products:
- 24-oz. trays containing two 12-oz packages of “Fratelli Beretta UNCURED ANTIPASTO PROSCIUTTO, SOPPRESSATA, MILANO SALAMI & COPPA” with best by dates of AUG 27 21 through FEB 11 22 and UPC code 073541305316
The products were shipped to retail stores nationwide, according to the USDA.
The CDC has reported 36 illnesses and 12 hospitalizations between May and late July in 17 states.
Pennsylvania has not had a reported illness yet.
The USDA says if you have the product, either throw it away or return it to the store you purchased it from.
More information can be found on the USDA’s website and the CDC’s website.