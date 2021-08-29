BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A home in Cranberry Township was badly damaged in a fire on Sunday afternoon.

The home in the 200 block of Jefferson Lane caught fire and several crews were called to the scene around 4:30.

Fire crews were attacking the fire from above as the roof was badly damaged due to the flames.

Photo Credit: Kathy Hostetter

Crews are still on the scene of the one-alarm fire.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

The cause is still unknown.

