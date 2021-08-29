By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A home in Cranberry Township was badly damaged in a fire on Sunday afternoon.
The home in the 200 block of Jefferson Lane caught fire and several crews were called to the scene around 4:30.
Fire crews were attacking the fire from above as the roof was badly damaged due to the flames.
Crews are still on the scene of the one-alarm fire.
No one was home at the time of the fire.
The cause is still unknown.
