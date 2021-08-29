By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Live! Casino is hosting two big hiring events at the Westmoreland Mall.
The first one is happening from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. and the second one from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, August 30 at their recruitment center.
They encourage people applying to pre-register for the event.
The casino is also running a free dealer school starting Sept. 13.
The program is six weeks long, with classes offered 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. five days of the week.